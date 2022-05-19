ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are without power as storms move across the St. Louis area Thursday evening.

According to Ameren, there are dozens of outages. More than 15,000 people are without service in the greater St. Louis region, southern Missouri, and southwestern Illinois.

Ameren Outage Map

A Tornado Warning was issued for St. Louis City, St. Louis, Madison, St. Clair, and St. Charles Counties. It expired at 5:45 pm. Tornado sirens were going off in the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Clinton, St. Clair, Randolph, Washington, and Monroe counties but expired at 6:30 pm.

Ameren serves more than 1.2 million people in the region.