ST. LOUIS — Two more rounds of thunderstorms are expected to hit the St. Louis area this weekend due to a slow-moving cold front that won’t clear the region until late Saturday.

Some showers will blossom to the northwest Friday evening. Then, after midnight, a stronger line of storms will likely develop and move east. A few could be strong enough to produce some hail. Heavy rain could also lead to flooding in some areas.

The prime time for these storms is between 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., west to east, with temperatures near 60 early Saturday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy that morning, and an isolated shower is possible. We’ll watch for more strong storms to develop along the front, mid to late Saturday afternoon.

Once again, these storms could be capable of hail, heavy rain, and strong winds. The front should be pushing east of St. Louis. So these storms will be more likely along and east of the Mississippi River.

Saturday’s highs will vary. Farther west, behind the front highs in the 60s. Ahead of the front, temps will push into the 70s.

By Sunday morning, skies will begin to clear. It will be much cooler Sunday, with highs in the 60s and some gusty winds. A nice day is expected on Monday, with highs near 70.