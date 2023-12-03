ST. LOUIS — We have a few showers out there, moving eastward across the region. These will exit early this morning and then we’ll see some clearing. A mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon, with highs reaching the low 50s.

Clouds increased again this evening as another weak system moved back into the area. This will bring a similar setup to last night, with another round of spotty light rain and sprinkles. After early morning showers, we’ll dry out for the rest of the day.

A gradual decrease in cloud cover and highs in the mid-40s After temperatures in the 40s through Wednesday, we’ll jump up into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.