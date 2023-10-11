ST. LOUIS – Not as chilly Wednesday morning as showers and storms move in from the west along a warm front.

Expect showers and non-severe storms around Wednesday morning, then some clearing in the afternoon. We’ll see warmer temps, with highs near 80. There is just a slight chance of additional storms Wednesday evening, mainly west and north of St. Louis.

Skies clear overnight; wake-up temps are around 60. It’s going to be mild and breezy Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

More rain and storms move in on Friday morning as a cold front comes through. We’re set for gusty winds and highs near 70. Rain chances will linger through the day.

A much cooler and windier weekend is on the way. Highs are only in the upper 50s both days. Lingering clouds on Saturday will likely impact our view of the partial solar eclipse.