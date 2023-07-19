ST. LOUIS – As of 2:00 a.m., a band of heavy rain and storms has set up that stretches from the St. Louis County to Jefferson County line southeast to the Ohio River. The heaviest rain so far in our region has been south of Red Bud, Illinois, down to Perryville and Chester.

There are also more scattered storms farther north and west. Some early morning storms could bring large hail.

Storms are expected to be done by 7:00 a.m. or 8:00 am. It’s set to be warm and muggy the rest of Wednesday with temperature highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front Wednesday night will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region into early Thursday morning, especially along and south of I-70. Still warm Thursday, with highs around 90.

It will be cooler and less humid air will settle in for Friday and Saturday and bring a break from the active weather. Warmer again by the back half of the weekend.