ST. LOUIS – Welcome to the last few hours of winter.

It will be cold out the door Monday, as wake up temperatures are in the 20s. However, we will be sunny, breezy, and turning warmer – highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Spring officially begins at 4:24 p.m. Monday night, clouds will increase, and it won’t be as cold. Wake up temps Tuesday are set in the upper 30s.

Breezy and cool, Tuesday. Spot showers are expected in the morning, with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Temp highs in the mid to upper 40s, and some lingering showers overnight. Temps only dip into the lower 40s.

Breezy and warmer than on Wednesday, highs in the 60s. More widespread rain and storms expected Wednesday night and all-day Thursday.