ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be mostly cloudy and not as cool Tuesday.

Rain will move during Tuesday morning, then taper off by the afternoon hours. Temperature highs in the low 70s. Next round of rain moves in late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Accumulations around .50” with highs in the 70s. It’s set to be dry and cool Thursday, with highs in the 60s. 60s on Friday also and milder on Saturday. Slight chance of showers on Sunday.