ST. LOUIS – Another active day of weather is expected on Tuesday. This morning, we’re watching a complex of storms dropping out of the Plains that is moving towards the northwest of Missouri.

That batch of storms may impact areas west of metro St. Louis just after the morning commute with more isolated storms developing farther east at the same time. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Scattered storms may linger through the midafternoon before we get into a little break. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy Tuesday with temperature highs near 85.

Watching for another round of strong, heavy rain producing thunderstorms to develop around or a little after midnight as we head into Wednesday. There are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary draped across the mid-Missouri into the St. Louis metro and Metro East.

Storms could train, meaning one heavy rain make right after another, leading to a flash flood threat as we head towards the Wednesday morning commute. Storms could also produce large hail and damaging winds.

A break after Wednesday morning’s storms. Highs near 90. Then we wait for a stronger cold front to come through early Thursday with one more round of rain. Drier and cooler air is expected to move in behind that front for Friday.