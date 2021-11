ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning started off cool. The day will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with high temperatures in the low-70s. More clouds will move into the area Tuesday night.

Wednesday starts off dry, but rain will move into the area by the afternoon hours.

Thursday and Friday will see cooler temperatures after the cold front moves through with highs only in the 40s.

The weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the low-50s.