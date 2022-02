ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has mostly cloudy skies Monday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with highs in the 30s. The area will see quiet weather this week.

Tuesday’s temperatures will see highs in the upper-40s. The area’s high temperatures will stay in the 40s through Thursday and they will be in the 50s by Friday.

Colder temperatures return this weekend but the area will still remain dry.