ST. LOUIS – Monday starts off with a mostly cloudy sky, but the afternoon will be sunny, chilly, and blustery with high temperatures in the low-40s.

Clouds increase Monday night and overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will only be in the 30s. There is a slight chance of light snow Tuesday night.

The rest of the workweek is looking dry with high temperatures in the 60s by Friday.