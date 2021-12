ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the low-60s. Christmas Eve will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Expect the St. Louis area to be mild and dry on Christmas with temperatures reaching into the low-60s.

The area will continue to see mild conditions on Sunday but with some rain later in the day. The chance of rain continues through early next week with temps in the 50s.