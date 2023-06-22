ST. LOUIS – Spots of fog possible in the river valleys Thursday morning.

It’s going to be mostly sunny to start Thursday with some clouds bubbling up in the afternoon. Temperature highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers were able to pop Wednesday afternoon, but humidity looks a touch lower Thursday. Keep an eye to the sky just in case. Thursday night, we’ll have mostly clear skies. Wake up are set temps in the mid 60s.

Friday we start to warm up. Mostly sunny and highs near 90. We jump into the 90s for highs Saturday.

Expect a cold front Saturday night, and early Sunday brings the best chance of rain and storms. We will cool off a bit early next week.