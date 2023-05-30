ST. LOUIS – The holiday weekend weather made it easy to spend time outside, but now, temperatures are warming up and humidity is creeping back into the region.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday, with temp highs in the upper 80s. It’ll be still comfortable with lower humidity, but dew points are creeping up. It’s set to be a muggier Wednesday, as highs are expected to be around 90.

We’ll watch for some pop-up variety showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. These will be widely scattered and won’t provide much relief to our dry conditions. We are now running just shy of 3 inches behind for rainfall in May, typically one of our wetter months.

How? More humidity, with spot afternoon storms, that pattern continues the rest of the week and for the weekend ahead.