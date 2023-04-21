ST. LOUIS — You may want to move your plants indoors this weekend or take precautions to protect outdoor vegetation. A freeze watch in effect for many counties west of St. Louis Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Friday is cooler and breezy conditions with below normal temperatures. But, the St. Louis area should have above freezing temperatures tonight, with no frost or freeze concerns overnight.

The colder temperatures move into the area over the weekend. The frost and possibly freezing temperatures are likely away from the urban metropolitan St. Louis area. There may be some patchy frost in the city but the widespread, more impactful frost will be in rural areas.

The area’s next chance for rain will come late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. The storms are not expected to be severe.