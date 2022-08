ST. LOUIS – Warm and muggy start Monday morning.

Showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon. We may see heavy downpours and gusty winds. with temperature highs in the low 90s. There are going to be some showers early Tuesday as well.

The rest of the day looks good with highs in the 80s. The rest of the week is dry with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s. Next chance of rain moves in Sunday and Monday (Labor Day).