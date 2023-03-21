ST. LOUIS – We start the first full day of spring with spring rain on the way.

Spot showers are expected Tuesday morning, but a batch of widespread rain will move in late in the morning and spread east through the afternoon. It’s set to be a breezy and cool, Tuesday. Temperature highs are in the mid 40s. Spot showers will linger in the evening, and temps stay nearly steady in the lower 40s.

Around daybreak Wednesday, we’ll watch for some thunderstorms to roll across the area between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Then, it will be breezy and warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s.

A chance of scattered showers and storms again Wednesday night and all day Thursday. Windy and mild Thursday, with highs in the 60s. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night into Friday.

Much of the area will see more than 1 inch of rain, with higher totals possible south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Behind a cold front, rain will linger on Friday with cooler temps, highs in the low 50s.

A break in the rain Saturday before shower chances return for Sunday.