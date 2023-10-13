ST. LOUIS – There’s a lot of buzz about the annual solar eclipse happening Saturday.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature isn’t going to give St. Louis a great view of what would have been a partial eclipse for us. However, a fantastic “ring of fire” will be visible in the sky across the west and southwest.

Trevor Knuth, a postdoctoral research fellow and solar astrophysicist with NASA, spoke with FOX 2’s Angela Hutti about how these eclipses happen and their importance to science. Knuth also explained how this annular solar eclipse isn’t a total eclipse. There is a difference.

He added that while this is exciting for those in the ring of fire path, it is especially important to researchers.