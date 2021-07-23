National Weather Service says heat index will reach 105 on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The US National Weather Service Saint Louis says the heat this weekend is going to be dangerous.

The NWS said the heat index will read approximately 105°F on Saturday.

“The heat will persist on Sunday and into next week, and additional advisories will likely be needed,” NWS said.

The organization suggests people take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Sunday will also be hot and humid but with a chance for a couple of isolated late-day storms.

Next week brings more heat but the chance for storms will pop up again by the middle of the week.