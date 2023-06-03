ST. LOUIS — Today, temperatures reached near record highs, soaring into the mid 90s, just a few degrees shy of the previous record of 96 set back in 2011. Fortunately, the humidity remained relatively low, with dewpoints in the 50s, alleviating any potential discomfort.

As we move into the night, the warmth persists, with overnight lows in the 60s. Despite the continuing heat on Sunday, the day promises some relief as clouds gradually gather throughout, bringing along with them a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures are expected to drop back down to the more comfortable 80s.