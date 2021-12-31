New Year’s Eve starts off foggy, highs in low-60s, and rain moves in tonight

ST. LOUIS – There are areas of fog this New Year’s Eve morning. It should be dry and cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching into the low-60s. Rain moves in late Friday night.

Rain will continue through the morning on New Year’s Day. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and by the evening hours the area could see a wintry mix with light accumulations. The area will see very cold temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning with flurries.

It will be drier by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the 20s.