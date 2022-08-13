ST. LOUIS – Another nice day Saturday, but a bit warmer with highs climbing into the upper 80s with overnight temperatures around 70.

Sunday will be a bit hotter and more humid with highs around 90 ahead of a cold front. A dry cold front does move into the region Sunday afternoon which could bring back slightly cooler air mainly north of I-70.

Monday will be cooler behind this front with highs in the mid-80s and more clouds. The next chance of rain and storms will be Monday night and Tuesday. Higher rain chances and amounts look to be just west of St. Louis.