ST. LOUIS – The weekend has been as advertised: beautiful!

Calmer winds Sunday with cooler temps made for plenty of outside time. We have an interesting week ahead, though.

There is a big push of warm air and a big push of cool air on the way. The warm air arrives first at the beginning of the week, then the cooler air next weekend.

In between, the transition will bring rain off and on, starting Wednesday through the weekend.

Major changes are ahead.