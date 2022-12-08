St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – Rain has overtaken much of the region Thursday morning, especially along and south of I-70.

We can expect occasional rain to continue Thursday morning before diminishing to patchy drizzle and spot showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will also hover in the 40s. Some breaks in the overcast may help us warm up a few degrees Friday before another weather system spreads more rain into the area Saturday morning.

Sunday and most of Monday look dry ahead of a much stronger weather system that will generate rain and some potentially strong thunderstorms late Monday night and Tuesday. It’s going to be much colder weather, building up to late next week.