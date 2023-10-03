ST. LOUIS – One more day of unseasonably warm temperatures before two cold fronts will usher in a true taste of fall by the weekend.

Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday night. Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll see more clouds than sun on Wednesday, with some spot showers Wednesday afternoon and highs in the low 80s. As the first front comes through, rain and some storms will likely occur Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s. Friday will be sunny and breezy, with highs near 70. Another cold front arrives Friday night with just a slight chance of showers.

It’s set to be sunny and dry for the weekend, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.