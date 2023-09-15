ST. LOUIS – One more great day before some changes with a cold front that moves through Saturday.

Expect sunshine and highs near 80 on Friday. We’ll see increasing clouds and lows around 60 overnight. A cold front brings more clouds for Saturday and highs near 80.

We could see some isolated showers Saturday morning and afternoon, with a chance of some showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening.

There is a slight chance that a few storms could be strong. Sunday will be back to dry and comfortable conditions, with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine. A warming trend for the work week, with highs reaching the mid-80s by midweek.