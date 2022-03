ST. LOUIS – We’ll have some chilly temps this morning, but overall a nice day today.

Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be windy and warmer, with a chance of spotty showers and highs in the 60s. Wednesday we’ll see showers and storms early in the day, which will last throughout the day. Some storms may be strong.

Thursday and Friday will be drier, and a chance of rain on Saturday.