St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weather is will be quiet today but storms are expected overnight into Wednesday morning. Storms will develop in the Kansas City area and then push eastward. They should weaken slightly and hit the St. Louis area after midnight. They could still be packing some heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.

Risk for severe weather

The higher risk for severe weather is across mid-Missouri. They will be knocking on the door of the St. Louis area by about 2:30 am. Those storms will then continue to push eastward. We may even see a little bit of redevelopment over southern Illinois as the storms cross the Mississippi River.

Weather timeline:

11:00 pm – Storms form in western Missouri

1:00 – 3:00 am – Storms arrive in a line near Rolla

3:00 – 5:00 am – Storms arrive near St. Louis

5:00 – 7:00 am – The storms move into southern Illinois

Expect some spot showers to linger in the area tomorrow morning. Wednesday afternoon is expected to be cloudy. High temperatures should be back in the 80s.

Thursday is expected to be dry with a high of 87 degrees. Storms are expected to move back in Friday night and continue through the weekend.