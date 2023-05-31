ST. LOUIS – We now have an air quality forecast graphic to pair up with new Air Quality alerts from the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s air is forecasted to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” due to Ozone levels. I will use the graphic through the morning.

The forecast is now on a different kind of repeat. We’ve said goodbye to the cooler, low humidity pattern, and hello to a more summer like one.

It’s expected to be hotter and more humid the rest of the week and through the weekend. Temperature highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Each day will bring the chance of spotty to scattered showers and storms, prime time between 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.