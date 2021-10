ST. LOUIS - A project in the works will bring Gospel Music Hall of Fame of Missouri to a historic church on North Kingshighway in Central West End and bring gospel music back to these walls.

"This building, in particular, has housed some of the greatest gospel singers and legends," Yolanda Yancie, a board member for Gospel Music Hall of Fame of Missouri and the St. Louis City 18th ward committeewoman said.

The plan is to turn the church into the hall of fame, with a cafe and event space, where people can explore and learn about Missouri's rich history of gospel music.

The more than 100-year-old building has been through a lot. Early Tuesday morning, a fire ravaged through the church's bell tower. Firefighters had to attack it aerially, which sent a lot of water into the church. There's no cause of the fire yet and the exact amount of damage hasn't been determined.

"First arriving units on the scene which is only about two blocks away, engine house 28, they reported heavy fire in a churchyard, church steeple, asked for a second alarm immediately because of the size of this fire," St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.