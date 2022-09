ST. LOUIS – A cooler start Wednesday morning with areas of fog.

High-pressure overhead will keep us dry throughout the day. It’s going to be partly cloudy and pleasant Wednesday afternoon with temperature highs in the 80s. Quiet weather continues through the end of the work week.

Highs will be in the 80s with lower humidity. Some rain is expected through the weekend and into early next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.