ST. LOUIS – Friday morning starts off cool. The day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

High pressure will keep the area dry and very warm this weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s, and humidity won’t be excessive.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect temperatures in the low-90s through early next week.