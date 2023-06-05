ST. LOUIS – Sunday evening storms were welcomed by some, but created some hail and isolated wind damage, along with some headaches for NASCAR fans. We are back to being hot and dry for two days, but temperatures will be down from over the weekend.

It’s a partly cloudy Monday, with temp in the highs near 90s. Let’s watch for some wildfire smoke to return to our skies. This smoke is coming from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, and moving in on northeasterly winds. This could create a milky look to the sky and deeper orange sunrises and sets, especially in Illinois.

Tuesday we are near 90 again, then temps will cool off more thanks to a weak cool front early Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday with the front. Highs in the mid 80s midweek. Watching for some more rain chances for next weekend.