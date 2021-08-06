Partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with high temps in upper-80s

ST. LOUIS – Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies and then they will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. There is a chance for a quick-hitting shower or two Friday but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm from the 70s Friday morning into the upper-80s by the afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with a low near 70. Then the heat returns for the weekend. 

Expect hot and humid weather for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 90s. 

There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday followed by more hot summer temperatures early next week. 

