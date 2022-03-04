Partly cloudy skies Friday with high temps in mid-60s, rain on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Partly cloudy skies Friday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will be wet this weekend, but we will have dry time as well.

Saturday morning will be dry, warm, and windy. The first round of wet weather moves in Saturday evening. There’s a chance for showers and a chance of storms through the overnight hours. Sunday sees a dry start, then showers and storms are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

There is a chance of rain on Monday, and then it looks quiet the rest of next week.