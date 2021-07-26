Partly cloudy skies Monday with high temps reaching the low-90s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – It’s still a bit muggy out the door Monday morning but the humidity is forecast to take a slight dip by the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies Monday with temperatures warming from the 70s in the morning into the low-90s in the afternoon. Monday night will be dry with overnight lows ranging from the 60s to the low-70s. 

The heat cranks up again heading into midweek with highs in the mid to upper-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. 

But it does not last. Thunderstorm chances return Thursday night breaking the heatwave heading into Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News