Partly cloudy skies Monday with high temps reaching the low-90s

ST. LOUIS – It’s still a bit muggy out the door Monday morning but the humidity is forecast to take a slight dip by the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies Monday with temperatures warming from the 70s in the morning into the low-90s in the afternoon. Monday night will be dry with overnight lows ranging from the 60s to the low-70s.

The heat cranks up again heading into midweek with highs in the mid to upper-90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

But it does not last. Thunderstorm chances return Thursday night breaking the heatwave heading into Friday.