ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning is not as cool as previous mornings this week. Expect some showers to the east of the metro area. They will continue to exit the region. There will be partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. The next cold front moves through later on Thursday.

There is cold air behind the front. Expect high temperatures only in the low-60s on Friday.

Saturday morning will be cold with areas of frost away from the city. Sunday will be milder on with highs in the low-70s.

Next week will be warmer with rain chances by Tuesday.