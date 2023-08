ST. LOUIS – It’s a cool start to Tuesday morning with some patchy fog around.

Expect a nice afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A cold front is set to move in later Tuesday evening.

There’s a chance of spotty showers. It’s going to be a dry and cooler Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.

Warmer temps Friday, as highs will be in the 90s by this weekend.