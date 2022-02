ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies. It will also have a mild afternoon with high temperatures in the low-50s.

It will be cooler on Thursday with temps back to near normal with highs in the low-40s. There is a slight chance of some showers/snow mix late Thursday night into early Friday.

The St. Louis area will see another warm-up on Friday with temps in the 50s. It will be colder this weekend with temps in the 30s.