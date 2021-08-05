Partly cloudy Thursday afternoon with high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – A nice clear and mild morning will transition into a partly cloudy afternoon Thursday. Temperatures will warm from the 60s to mid-80s, and a few spotty rain showers are possible overnight with low temperatures in the 60s.

Friday will bring more clouds than sunshine along with the risk of a quick-hitting shower or two, but most of the day looks dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper-80s.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday with late summer heat and humidity sticking around through much of next week.