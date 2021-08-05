Partly cloudy Thursday afternoon with high temps in mid-80s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – A nice clear and mild morning will transition into a partly cloudy afternoon Thursday. Temperatures will warm from the 60s to mid-80s, and a few spotty rain showers are possible overnight with low temperatures in the 60s.

Friday will bring more clouds than sunshine along with the risk of a quick-hitting shower or two, but most of the day looks dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper-80s. 

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with highs in the 90s. 

There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday with late summer heat and humidity sticking around through much of next week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News