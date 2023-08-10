ST. LOUIS – Behind Wednesday’s rain, we have areas of dense fog Thursday morning. Visibility will be less than a half mile in spots, so drivers should be ready to slow down Thursday morning.

The fog will lift after 8:00 a.m. It’s set to be partly cloudy and warm Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s. It’s going to be mostly clear and mild Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s.

Expect a sunny and warmer Friday, with highs near 90. Increasing clouds Friday night with a chance for overnight showers and storms

As for the weekend, there will be a chance for rain both days, but lots of dry time and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are currently looking like Saturday afternoon and Sunday night.