ST. LOUIS – Friday morning is partly cloudy and cool. It will be a chilly day with highs in the low-60s. Friday night will see lows in the 30s.

Frost is possible early Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Expect highs in the low-60s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Milder temps move in on Sunday with highs in the low-70s. The upper-70s are expected early next week with a chance of rain by Tuesday.