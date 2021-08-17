Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the 80s

ST. LOUIS – The area is warming up and bringing the humidity back Tuesday.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. There could be an isolated shower, mainly south, but FOX 2’s Meteorologist Angela Hutti thinks the area will be dry. Tuesday night temps only drop to near 70.

The area will be back up near 90 for highs Wednesday with the chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm across the area.

Scattered storm chances Thursday and again on Friday.