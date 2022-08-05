ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see some patchy fog Friday morning. It will be warm and quite humid with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. Heat indices will be in the mid-to-upper-90s. There is a slight chance of a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon. Anything that develops should decrease as the area loses peak heating in the evening. It will be mostly clear and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s.

The weekend is looking hotter and mostly dry. Highs will be back to the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out totally on Saturday, there’s a slightly better chance of that Sunday afternoon.

Showers and storms are likely Monday into Tuesday with the next cold front cooling the area back down to the low-to-mid-80s. This will lower the area’s humidity as well.