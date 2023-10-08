ST. LOUIS — Patchy frost is around this morning, but Sunday will be a warmer day. More clouds are around, with highs near 70. Another cold front slides through this evening, bringing with it another shot of cooler air and maybe a spot of snow northeast of St. Louis.

Clearing skies towards morning, wake-up temps in the mid-40s. Sunny and highs in the low to mid-60s on Monday. Another shot at some patchy frost Tuesday morning, out-of-door temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next rainmaking system will arrive in the middle of the week. We are watching for a couple of days of rain, from Wednesday through Friday.