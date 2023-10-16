ST. LOUIS – We begin a welcome warming trend for the next few days. Temperatures Monday are still in the low 60s, but it’ll be a much brighter day.

We still have the possibility of some patchy frost Monday night into early Tuesday morning outside the metro. This should be limited to low-lying areas that dip into the mid-30s. Significant impacts from the frost potential are not expected.

Temperatures will return to the low 70s by Wednesday, ahead of our next system. A cold front will bring a chance of a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday. This does not look to be a big rainmaker by any means.

For now, there is a dry forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.