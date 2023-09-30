ST. LOUIs — Some patchy fog in our river valleys is developing. Otherwise, it was a quiet and mild morning. It’ll be hot today, with highs climbing to about 90 and mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and lows in the 60s tonight.

For Sunday, it should be a touch cooler, but temperatures will still be well above normal, in the mid-80s. Unseasonably warm temperatures hang around through Tuesday and into much of Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing a chance of some showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Much cooler behind the front, with highs in the low to mid 70s.