ST. LOUIS — The city woke up to some patchy fog this morning. This will mix out a bit later this morning. We have another mild day on tap, with highs climbing to the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures overnight dip into the 50s with partly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues Monday through Wednesday, where highs will reach the upper 70s and get close to some records. A front comes through Wednesday night and will bring some rain chances and drop temperatures back to normal.