Periods of light rain Tuesday with temps reaching 60

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will bring lots of clouds and periods of rain, mostly light with nearly steady temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60. The rain will end early Tuesday evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a few rain showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Friday looks to be dry and partly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper-60s. All signs are still pointing to a very wet and stormy weekend with high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday in the low-70s.