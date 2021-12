ST. LOUIS – There have been several tornado touchdowns in the St. Louis area tonight. There are several reports of damage including at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois. There are several dozens of people trapped inside that facility.

There was also someone trapped in a home in St. Charles County. That rescue was going on in the Defiance area.

The damage also caused power outages for thousands of Ameren customers.

